Julianne Moore Twins with Her Husband in Smiling Selfie: 'We Dress Alike Too'

Julianne Moore and her hubby Bart Freundlich are growing even closer in quarantine.

The Oscar winner shared a sweet selfie of the two on their walk to show off their matching outfits. Both were wearing dark grey t-shirts and dark hats in the smiling selfie.

"AND.... we dress alike too. Five months and everyday together," Moore said, referencing the five-month mark of social distancing guidelines due to the novel coronavirus.

Moore, 59, met Freundlich, 50, in 1996 while making The Myth of Fingerprints, which he directed. The two married in 2003 and share two kids: son Caleb, 22, and daughter Liv, 18.

Moore's hat displayed the Northwestern University logo, proclaiming the actress's pride for Liv, who was set to attend the college this fall.

Last year, Moore talked to PEOPLE about her enduring love with Freundlich and the work it takes to maintain a relationship.

“We have this narrative in our culture that if you want a career, you have to work hard, go to school, look for a job, you have to apply yourself but love is supposed to just happen to you,” said Moore. “One day you’re going to meet someone and get hit over the head and boom! That happens in romantic comedies but in real life you have to make time. When you find a person, you have to invest in them and that relationship. And that’s what love is.”

Moore also opened up about finding love on set with her husband, saying it “was pretty unexpected.”

After meeting, the two began spending time on both coasts: in New York City, where he was based, and also in Los Angeles, where she was then living.

“It kept going, and now we have this huge history together,” she said. “It’s true — that thing about love growing. It does and it gets way better.”