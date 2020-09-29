Julianne Moore Shares Secret to a Great Marriage After 24 Years with Husband Bart Freundlich

"I think that you both have to really want to be married," Julianne Moore said

Julianne Moore is sharing the secret to her happy marriage with her husband, Bart Freundlich.

On Tuesday, the Academy Award-winning actress, 59, joined Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show, and opened up about her 24-year relationship with the film director.

Barrymore first asked Moore about meeting Freundlich back in 1996 while making The Myth of Fingerprints, which he directed.

″What’s really funny about that was that it was 24 years ago, that’s what’s shocking to us, we met 24 years ago," Moore said.

Julianne Moore The Drew Barrymore Show

Barrymore, 45, then asked the Still Alice actress if she had any advice on how to maintain a successful relationship for so many years.

″The only thing that I can say is, I think that you both have to really want to be married,″ Moore said. ″I do feel like I’ve seen situations where things aren’t working out for people, one of the members of the couple doesn’t want to be there.″

″I think if you’re both invested in it working out, and then you really have to have a good time,″ she added. ″My God, I think they really have to make you laugh. If they don’t make you laugh, it’s just deadly."

Moore also reflected on how her and Freundlich's relationship hasn't felt "like a long time."

"I mean, I think that's what’s been nice about it. It doesn’t feel like a long time," she said.

Last month, Moore, who shares son Caleb, 22, and daughter Liv, 18, with Freundlich, gushed about her relationship on social media while celebrating their 17th wedding anniversary.

Moore posted a photo of herself on Instagram embracing her filmmaker husband, 50, as they smiled and posed together in matching white shirts while barefoot. In her sweet caption, Moore joked about each other's quarantine hygiene on their special day.