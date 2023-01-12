Julianne Moore Says She Was Told 'Try to Look Prettier' by Movie Industry Figure

For Julianne Moore, beauty really is in the eye of the beholder.

In an interview with British newspaper The Times published Thursday, the Oscar-winning actress, 62, said that she has not been immune to criticism about her appearance over the course of her career.

"Someone in the film industry said to me, 'You should try to look prettier.' I was like, 'I don't know if I can,'" Moore told the outlet. "Obviously, ours is a business where there is some physicality involved, but beauty and prettiness are subjective."

The Dear Evan Hansen star shared that she has learned how to frame her own distinctive beauty in a different light. "My red hair made me feel like an outsider growing up," she told the newspaper. "Redheads are 2% of the global population. Nobody wants to feel like they're in the minority, particularly as a young child."

She added, "Now, I feel very identified with my hair and freckles, but there's still a part of me that would rather be a tanned blonde."

Moore went on to reveal that she "can't be in the sun for half an hour without burning," so she's learned to "always had to wear a hat and sunscreen."

"That has made the biggest difference to me in terms of maintaining my skin. But people do not want to hear that," she said.

Now, as the newly named brand ambassador for Hourglass Cosmetics, Moore is more excited to share her own brand of beauty — and how it dovetails with her feelings about aging.

In July, she starred in the brand's latest "We Glow" campaign alongside her daughter, Liv Freundlich.

"Our culture is often focused on outer beauty and trying to combat aging," Moore said of the partnership in a statement at the time. "I appreciate the refreshing approach of this campaign in showing that beauty also comes from within and from the relationships we share. I love the soft-glow effect of this foundation and how it enhances my skin so naturally."

Back in 2021, in an interview with As If magazine, Moore opened up about her opinions on the term "aging gracefully", labeling it as a "totally sexist" term in the way it's associated with women rather than men.

"Is there an ungraceful way to age?" she asked. "We don't have an option of course. No one has an option about aging, so it's not a positive or a negative thing, it just is."