Julianne Moore Says She Was Told 'Try to Look Prettier' by Movie Industry Figure

"Obviously, ours is a business where there is some physicality involved, but beauty and prettiness are subjective," the 62-year-old actress told The Times

By
Published on January 12, 2023 08:14 AM
Julianne Moore arrives on September 5, 2022 for the screening of the film "Love Life" presented in the Venezia 79 competition as part of the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Photo: ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images

For Julianne Moore, beauty really is in the eye of the beholder.

In an interview with British newspaper The Times published Thursday, the Oscar-winning actress, 62, said that she has not been immune to criticism about her appearance over the course of her career.

"Someone in the film industry said to me, 'You should try to look prettier.' I was like, 'I don't know if I can,'" Moore told the outlet. "Obviously, ours is a business where there is some physicality involved, but beauty and prettiness are subjective."

The Dear Evan Hansen star shared that she has learned how to frame her own distinctive beauty in a different light. "My red hair made me feel like an outsider growing up," she told the newspaper. "Redheads are 2% of the global population. Nobody wants to feel like they're in the minority, particularly as a young child."

She added, "Now, I feel very identified with my hair and freckles, but there's still a part of me that would rather be a tanned blonde."

Moore went on to reveal that she "can't be in the sun for half an hour without burning," so she's learned to "always had to wear a hat and sunscreen."

"That has made the biggest difference to me in terms of maintaining my skin. But people do not want to hear that," she said.

Julianne Moore and Her Daughter Liv Are Twins in New Hourglass Cosmetics Campaign
Courtesy Marc Seliger

Now, as the newly named brand ambassador for Hourglass Cosmetics, Moore is more excited to share her own brand of beauty — and how it dovetails with her feelings about aging.

In July, she starred in the brand's latest "We Glow" campaign alongside her daughter, Liv Freundlich.

"Our culture is often focused on outer beauty and trying to combat aging," Moore said of the partnership in a statement at the time. "I appreciate the refreshing approach of this campaign in showing that beauty also comes from within and from the relationships we share. I love the soft-glow effect of this foundation and how it enhances my skin so naturally."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Back in 2021, in an interview with As If magazine, Moore opened up about her opinions on the term "aging gracefully", labeling it as a "totally sexist" term in the way it's associated with women rather than men.

"Is there an ungraceful way to age?" she asked. "We don't have an option of course. No one has an option about aging, so it's not a positive or a negative thing, it just is."

Related Articles
Alison Brie and Dave Franco attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of IFC Films' "Spin Me Round" at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on August 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Dave Franco Shares Adorable Audio of 'Drunk' Alison Brie 'Expressing Her Love for Me'
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Every Star Who Shouted Out Brad Pitt at the Golden Globes 2023: 'He's Right There!'
Hugh Jackman (L) and Ryan Reynolds attend The Adam Project World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on February 28, 2022 in New York City.
Ryan Reynolds Advocates for Hugh Jackman Oscar Nomination Despite Playful Feud: 'Zero Sarcasm Here'
Margot Robbie arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Margot Robbie Praises the 'Good Vibes' of Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Set
Groundhog Day, It's A Wonderful Life
Andie MacDowell Likens 'Groundhog Day' to 'It's a Wonderful Life' : 'Makes You Realize How Gorgeous Life Is'
James Cameron, Leonardo DiCaprio
James Cameron Says He Had to 'Twist' Leonardo DiCaprio's Arm for 'Titanic' at Golden Globes 2023
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Austin Butler accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama award for "Elvis" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images)
Austin Butler Says He Doesn't Think He Still Talks Like Elvis, but 'I'm Sure There's Pieces of Him in My DNA'
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Sean Penn
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Offers Message of Peace During Golden Globes 2023 After Sean Penn Introduction
Cate Blanchett attends Louis Vuitton and W Magazine's awards season dinner on January 06, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Cate Blanchett Wins Best Actress in a Drama at the Golden Globes 2023
Ke Huy Quan accepts an award onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Ke Huy Quan Says He's 'Open' to 'Goonies' Sequel After 38 Years: 'If There Is That Opportunity'
Austin Butler and Denzel Washington
How Denzel Washington Helped Convince 'Elvis' Director to Cast Austin Butler as Elvis Presley
Colin Farrell accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award for "The Banshees of Inisherin" from Ana de Armas onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Colin Farrell Takes Time Out of His Golden Globes Speech to Rave About Presenter Ana de Armas
NBC's 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show
Michelle Yeoh Wins Best Actress in a Comedy at Golden Globes 2023: 'Not Letting Go of This'
Angela Bassett arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Angela Bassett Says She 'Didn't Have Any' Qualms About Attending Golden Globes After HFPA Scandal
Daisy Edgar-Jones arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Daisy Edgar-Jones is Learning Carole King Songs on the Piano to Prepare for New Biopic
Eddie Redmayne arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images); Julia Roberts attends the World Premiere of "Ticket To Paradise" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 7, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)
Eddie Redmayne Fanboys Over Julia Roberts at the 2023 Golden Globes: 'I Am Obsessed'