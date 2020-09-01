Julianne Moore Shares Sweet Photo of Her Lookalike Kids Caleb and Liv: 'My Babies'

The actress shares her 22-year-old son and 18-year-old daughter with her husband, Bart Freundlich

Julianne Moore is one proud mama!

On Monday, the 59-year-old actress shared a social media post in which she proudly showed off her two children, writing, "My babies" alongside the photo.

The shot, which appears to be taken from a night out to dinner with her two children — Caleb Freundlich, 22, and Liv Freundlich, 18 — shows the pair posing together with their arms each raised to rest against their chins.

Moore's followers wrote in the comment section of the post that they each resemble their famous mother, as actress Jessica Capshaw noted, "Those don’t look like babies anymore!!!"

Moore has opened up about her kids over the years. Per the Associated Press, Moore told Metro back in 2017, "The thing I am proudest of is my family in my life."

"Our kids are healthy and happy and they’re really nice kids," she shared of her children, who she shares with husband, Bart Freundlich.

"They do well in school. They have a lot of friends, they have a lot of interests," she added to Metro, the AP reported, before also noting, "The four of us spend a lot of time together. So I think, as a parent, that’s all you can do: make your family a priority and spend time with each other."

Moore recently opened up to Departures about how she talks to her son and daughter about current events, including issues such as gun violence and racism.

"My daughter actually started a chapter of Students Demand at her school," Moore said, referring to the student-based program that fights for gun control and to end gun violence. "She’s on the board of Students Demand Action. She was the person who started my activism and became an activist along with me."

Moore then noted that her son "is very involved" with social justice movements.