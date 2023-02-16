Julianne Moore Says Husband Bart Freundlich Makes Her Laugh So Hard 'My Eyelids Flip Up'

Julianne Moore and husband Bart Freundlich will mark a major milestone this August when they celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary.

"I feel happy that my marriage is thriving and intact," Moore, 62, who married Freundlich, 53, in 2003, says in the new issue of PEOPLE. "That's a really great thing."

She credits their longevity with a desire to stay together. "I think you both have to want to be together," she explains. "Find somebody who's as interested in you as you are in them."

A healthy sense of humor goes a long way too: "Bart has always made me laugh so hard that my eyelids start to flip up," the Sharper actress/producer says. "My god, does he make me laugh."

The pair, who are parents to composer and musician Caleb, 25, and undergraduate student Liv, 20, also see eye-to-eye when it comes to their kids. "We support them in whatever their choices are," says Moore.

Moore has been away from Freundlich for a little over a month while she's filming the upcoming AMC historical series Mary & George in London, but she knows how to keep the romance alive: In January, she sent him birthday wishes from afar.

"Happy birthday to the most wonderful, insightful, loving and talented man. I am beyond happy you were born, you make the world a better place and my world immeasurably better," she wrote on Instagram.

In 2020, the actress opened up to Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show about meeting Freundlich in 1996 on the set of The Myth of Fingerprints, which he directed.

"What's really funny about that was that it was 24 years ago, that's what's shocking to us, we met 24 years ago," Moore said.

Moore also reflected on how, to her, it doesn't seem like she and Freundlich have been together for more than two decades.

"I mean, I think that's what's been nice about it. It doesn't feel like a long time," she said.

In her PEOPLE interview, Moore says she's hopeful that she, Freundlich and their kids can all take a vacation together when she's done working. "I'd love to take them all on a big adult trip," she says. "We could all go on an eating trip to Italy or something like that."

