Julianne Moore Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Husband Bart Freundlich: 'Beyond Happy You Were Born'

The actress and her filmmaker husband will celebrate 20 years of marriage later this year

Published on January 17, 2023
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Julianne Moore is sending Bart Freundlich some birthday love from afar!

The Sharper actress, 62, posted a touching tribute to her husband of nearly two decades on Tuesday, sharing a grab of their video-chat session on her laptop.

"Happy birthday to the most wonderful, insightful, loving and talented man," Moore wrote of Freundlich, who turned 52 on Tuesday. "I am beyond happy you were born, you make the world a better place and my world immeasurably better."

"I love you and I can't wait to celebrate your birthday in person @freundlich96 ❤️❤️❤️," the Academy Award winner concluded.

A slew of celebrity pals took to the comments to send their regards to filmmaker Freundlich, including Naomi Watts, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ali Wentworth and Helena Christensen.

"Happy birthday Bart!" wrote Watts, 54, while Pfeiffer, 64, dropped a red heart emoji alongside a sweet compliment reading, "Great photo."

"Happy Birthday @freundlich96 ❤️❤️🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂," Wentworth, 58, chimed in. "Hope you're having an amazing day ice surfing!!!!!"

Wrote Christensen, 54, "Happy birthday to the best bestie's friend's husband there is out there ❤️👏 @freundlich96."

Moore met Freundlich in 1996 while making The Myth of Fingerprints, which he directed.

In March 2019, the actress opened up to PEOPLE about what makes her marriage work with Freundlich, who directed her in that year's drama After the Wedding.

"We have this narrative in our culture that if you want a career, you have to work hard, go to school, look for a job, you have to apply yourself but love is supposed to just happen to you," she said at the time. "One day you're going to meet someone and get hit over the head and boom! That happens in romantic comedies, but in real life, you have to make time."

"When you find a person, you have to invest in them and that relationship. And that's what love is," Moore added.

