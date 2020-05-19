Julianne Moore Says She's 'Heartbroken' She Can't Celebrate Son Cal's College Graduation

Julianne Moore is one proud mom!

The Oscar-winning actress, 59, celebrated her son Cal Freundlich’s graduation from Davidson College in North Carolina on Sunday, sharing a sweet photo of the 22-year-old in cap and gown on her Instagram.

Moore joins hundreds of families throughout the world celebrating graduation ceremonies at home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We are heartbroken that we cannot celebrate him today in the way that he deserves,” she wrote in her Instagram caption. “We love you so much Cal and we are SO PROUD.”

It appears Freundlich enjoyed a successful four years at the small liberal arts college, too, as Moore noted he graduated with honors, played on the men’s basketball team and has been accepted to graduate school.

“We could not be prouder of everything he has accomplished these last 4 years,” Moore wrote.

Several of Moore’s famous pals chimed in with their well wishes, including Michelle Pfeiffer, Katie Couric and Rita Wilson.

“Amazing accomplishments! And congrats to you, Juli and Bart. It takes a village,” Wilson wrote in the comments.

According to Freundlich’s Instagram bio, he is working as a film composer and songwriter. His profile, which is public, is filled with fun family shots featuring Moore, director dad Bart Freundlich and younger sister Liv, 18.

Moore and Freundlich, 50, met in 1996 while making The Myth of Fingerprints, which he directed. The couple tied the knot in 2003.

Last year, Moore opened up to PEOPLE about what makes her marriage work.

Calling marriage "a container for a family," Moore stressed "that’s why legal marriage is important — that everyone be allowed to be married, every couple, because it’s a way of saying to the world, ‘I’m legally committed to this person and I’m going to make this container for the two of us, and then our children, and our life together.' "