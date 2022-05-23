Julianne Moore 'Finally' Celebrates Son's 2020 College Graduation After Pandemic Postponement

Julianne Moore said back in May 2020 she was "heartbroken" they couldn't "celebrate him in the way that he deserves" as the ceremony was postponed due to the COVID pandemic

Julianne Moore celebrated her son's belated college graduation this weekend.

Back in May 2020, the Oscar winner's son Cal Freundlich graduated from Davidson College in North Carolina, but due to the COVID pandemic, the college was unable to have a proper ceremony.

At the time, the proud mother wrote on Instagram, "We could not be prouder of everything he has accomplished these last 4 years - graduating with honors, playing for @davidsonbasketball and getting into grad school. We are heartbroken that we cannot celebrate him today in the way that he deserves. We love you so much Cal and we are SO PROUD."

Then, this past Friday, Moore shared a photo smiling with her director husband Bart Freundlich and their son (a film composer and songwriter), marking his graduation from NYU Steinhardt Screen Scoring. She wrote, "We are so proud of you @cal_freundlich. Congratulations on your graduation. We love you so much!!!"

Two days later, on Sunday, the Kids Are All Right actress, 61, shared a photo of Cal and his girlfriend Kibriyaá Morgan celebrating their 2020 graduation. Davidson College invited the graduating class from the year back for a commencement redo on Sunday.

"Another day another graduation 👨‍🎓!! Congratulations to @davidsoncollege #classof2020 graduates @cal_freundlich and @kikix12 - so proud of you and so very happy we finally get to celebrate your achievement," wrote Moore. "Love you so much!"

Moore and Freundlich, 52, met in 1996 while making The Myth of Fingerprints, which he directed. The couple tied the knot in 2003, and they also share daughter Liv, 20.