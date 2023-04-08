Julianne Moore Celebrates 'Beautiful' Daughter Liv's 21st Birthday: 'So Grateful to Be Your Mother'

The actress shares daughter Liv and son Caleb with husband Bart Freundlich

Published on April 8, 2023 10:31 AM
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Julianne Moore and Liv Freundlich attend the Bottega Veneta Fall/Winter 2018 fashion show at New York Stock Exchange on February 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Bottega Veneta)
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty for Bottega Veneta

Julianne Moore is celebrating daughter Liv Freundlich on her 21st birthday.

The Academy Award-winning actress, 62, marked her youngest child's special day with a post on Instagram Saturday.

Sharing a selection of photos of herself and Liv from throughout the years — as well as a solo shot of the young adult, and a picture of Liv with her father, Bart Freundlich — Moore began the caption of her post, writing, "Happy happy birthday to my beautiful, thoughtful, kind, intelligent, insightful 21 year old daughter!!!"

"You are a gift each and every day. I am so grateful to be your mother," she continued. "I love you so very very much. 21!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Along with Liv, Moore and husband Bart, 53, are also parents to their 25-year-old son, Caleb "Cal" Freundlich.

Last year, Moore and Liv spoke with Harper's Bazaar on their special bond as they posed in selections from Bulgari's Mother's Day Gift Guide.

"What I admire most about my mom is how driven she is," Liv told the outlet. "She always has a clear idea of what she wants to accomplish—choosing [roles] she is passionate about — and she never lets go of that."

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 10: Liv Freundlich, Bart Freundlich and Julianne Moore arrive for the Closing Ceremony red carpet during the 79th Venice Film Festival on September 10, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Lexus)
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty for Lexus

She also opened up about her mom's style, saying, "She's such a good style role model, and I think I learn a lot about my own style through her," adding that they share clothes, "but it's more of a one-sided thing" on her end.

Moore also showed her daughter love, noting that she's "been bragging about Liv since the day she was born" and that she's "so impressed by how well she navigates the world and how mature she is."

Back in July, Moore and Liv stepped into the beauty world together when the Dear Evan Hansen star was announced as Hourglass Cosmetics' new ambassador and starred in the brand's "We Glow" campaign alongside her daughter.

"'We Glow' shows the beauty of our personal connections — the universal bonds that transcend age and background and make us who we are — and reveals the natural glow we radiate from within when surrounded by those we love," the brand said in a statement.

The video, shot by Marc Seliger, captured that message in a beautiful clip of Moore and Liv posing side-by-side, the camera slowly zooming in on their radiant makeup.

"Our culture is often focused on outer beauty and trying to combat aging," Moore said of the partnership in a statement at the time.

She added: "I appreciate the refreshing approach of this campaign in showing that beauty also comes from within and from the relationships we share. I love the soft-glow effect of this foundation and how it enhances my skin so naturally."

