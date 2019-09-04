Julianne Hough Is 'Truly Happy' for 'Beautiful' Newlywed Friends Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry

Julianne Hough is sending love to her friends Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry after their Hawaiian wedding over the weekend.

Hough, who married hockey player Brooks Laich in 2017, got reflective on Tuesday with PEOPLE at the latest America’s Got Talent taping in Los Angeles as she talked about her friends getting married.

“I’m honestly just truly happy for them. They are a beautiful couple,” Hough, 31, said. “They compliment each other in the most beautiful way. I’m excited to see how their future unfolds. Before I got married to my husband, lots of people were getting married and it didn’t feel like we’re ready yet, but then you get married and see other people getting married around you. We’re growing up and we’re adults now.”

Hough and Teller starred together in the 2011 remake of Footloose.

The Divergent actor, 32, married his longtime girlfriend, 26, over the weekend in Hawaii after a rehearsal dinner in Maui on Friday, PEOPLE confirmed. The couple also spent the weekend with family and friends, including a beach party on Saturday.

The pair began dating in 2013 after meeting at a Grammys afterparty and became engaged in August 2017 while on a safari trip in South Africa. Teller opened up to PEOPLE about the romantic details of the proposal, complete with elephants roaming in the background.

Teller said he led Sperry to a tree with a rose and note tied to it reading “May 11th, 2013-August 20th, 2017.” On one knee he told her, “This was the first day that I asked you to be my girlfriend, and today was the last day you woke up as my girlfriend.”

Hough is often candid about her relationship with Laich, 36, on the athlete’s new iHeartRadio podcast How Men Think. Earlier this summer, the star joined her husband on the podcast to shed light on sex and intimacy within their marriage.

While chatting about how they manage to prioritize each other’s sexual needs, Hough revealed that it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for the couple, who celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary in July, confessing that they’ve sought out professional help to keep their relationship thriving.

“A lot of people don’t know even what they want,” Hough pointed out. “My curiosity has saved my life and honestly saved our relationship many times because we’ve been curious about like, ‘Hey, something doesn’t feel right. Instead of just accepting it for how it is, let’s look into something.””