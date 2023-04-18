Julian Sands' Son Says He's 'Realistic' About Search for Actor 3 Months After His Disappearance

The actor's son Henry Sands said he has the "deepest gratitude for the love and support my family and I have received" amid his father's disappearance

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 18, 2023 02:05 PM
Julian Sands Still Missing Nearly 1 Week After He Went Hiking on Deadly Mt. Baldy
Julian Sands. Photo: charley gallay/wireimage

Julian Sands' son is speaking out about his expectations for the actor to be found, over three months after his dad went missing.

Speaking with U.K. outlet The Times for an interview published Friday, Henry Sands said he is "of course, realistic about the impact on the search of the weather conditions over the last three months — it's been a 40-year snowfall record in California."

Sands, 65, was first reported missing on Jan. 13 by his wife Eugenia Citkowitz after he set out to hike the San Bernardino County-area Mount Baldy.

Searches for the actor's whereabouts remain ongoing, and have been impacted by significant amounts of inclement weather across the region in recent weeks.

Despite Sands not being found as of yet, Henry told The Times, "I am hugely appreciative for all the efforts made so far from the volunteer search and rescue climbers and the San Bernardino county sheriff team to bring my father home."

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 3: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally retouched) Julian Sands attends the photo call for 'The Painted Bird' during the 76th Venice Film Festival on September 3, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images)
Julian Sands. Kurt Krieger/Corbis/Getty

"There is nothing really further to say at this point other than to reinforce my deepest gratitude for the love and support my family and I have received," he also said.

Henry added that he "look(s) forward to the search resuming as soon as the weather improves and the ground conditions are safe and feasible to do so."

On Jan. 24, the actor's brother Nick Sands told the U.K.'s Craven Herald & Pioneer that he believed Julian, who he said he was scheduled to meet with for a family event on Jan. 30, is "gone."

"He has not yet been declared missing, presumed dead, but I know in my heart that he has gone," he told the outlet at the time. "However, sibling rivalry being what it is, it would be just like him to walk out of there and prove me wrong."

RELATED VIDEO: Actor Julian Sands Missing After Going Hiking on Deadly Mount Baldy in California

On Feb. 10, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department public information officer Gloria Huerta told PEOPLE that "we remain hopeful but know the outcome may not be what we would like" regarding ongoing searches for the actor.

John Malkovich brought further attention to Sands' disappearance on Feb. 20 when he spoke about his friendship with his fellow actor ahead of premiere of their film at Berlin Film Festival.

"I'm a godfather to his first son from his first marriage to Sarah, who I know very well," Malkovich, 69, explained to reporters, according to Deadline. "I introduced him to his second wife, and we have been close since we met in 1993 on the set of The Killing Fields."

"It's a very sad event," Malkovich said of Sands' disappearance at the time, according to the outlet.

