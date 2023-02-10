Search for Julian Sands Continues Nearly 1 Month After Being Reported Missing: 'We Remain Hopeful'

Julian Sands' wife, Eugenia Citkowitz, reported the actor missing on Jan. 13 after he embarked on a hike on the dangerous Mount Baldy in California

Published on February 10, 2023 06:27 PM
Julian Sands Still Missing Nearly 1 Week After He Went Hiking on Deadly Mt. Baldy
Julian Sands. Photo: charley gallay/wireimage

The search for missing actor Julian Sands is ongoing exactly four weeks from his disappearance after he hiked up Southern California's Mount Baldy.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department public information officer Gloria Huerta tells PEOPLE on Friday, "Regarding the search for Julian Sands, we remain hopeful but know the outcome may not be what we would like."

She adds, "Conditions on Mt. Baldy remain a danger and our Aviation Division still patrols the area when they are available. We also plan to search the area by ground in the future.

"We are in contact with the family, and although they are grateful for the support they have received, they have no further statement for the public at this time."

Sands was first reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area on Jan. 13, by his wife, Eugenia Citkowitz.

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 3: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally retouched) Julian Sands attends the photo call for 'The Painted Bird' during the 76th Venice Film Festival on September 3, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images)
Julian Sands. Kurt Krieger/Corbis/Getty

Crews continued their search for the Leaving Las Vegas star over that weekend using helicopters, drones and infrared devices, but were unable to locate the missing actor, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said at the time.

Officials had also previously attempted to retrace Sands' steps and ping his cell phone in hopes of locating the English actor.

In a Twitter post shared on Jan. 23, the sheriff's department confirmed that the search for the missing Sands was continuing, adding that the department would "continue to utilize the resources" it has at its disposal.

Along with the department's update, it shared a statement from the family of Sands, who extended their gratitude to the "heroic search teams" who continued to aid in the search for the missing actor.

"We are deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support," the statement read. "Our heartfelt thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Julian."

The sheriff's office previously said "numerous ground and air search efforts" to locate Sands have been conducted, but officials have not been able to locate the Ocean's Thirteen actor nor any evidence of his whereabouts.

Adverse ground and weather conditions have continued to complicate the search, according to the officials.

On Jan. 24, a man who had also disappeared on Mount Baldy was located on Mount Baldy more than 48 hours after he was last seen by friends, according to a press release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The man sustained "a leg injury" and various "weather-related injuries" while missing, but managed to walk out with some help from the crew, per the release. Afterward, police said the victim was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

