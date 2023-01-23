Julian Sands' Family Issues Statement as Search Enters 11th Day and Another Hiker Goes Missing

Julian Sands' family is speaking out as the search on California's Mount Baldy enters the eleventh day, and another hiker goes missing.

Sands was first reported missing by his wife, Eugenia Citkowitz, after embarking on a hike on the treacherous Southern California mountain on Jan. 13.

In a Twitter post shared by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department on Monday, the sheriff's department confirmed that the search for the missing The Killing Fields actor continues and added that the department would "continue to utilize the resources" it has at its disposal.

Along with the department's update, it shared a statement from the family of Sands who extended their gratitude to the "heroic search teams" who continue to aid in the search for the missing actor.

"We are deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support," the statement reads. "Our heartfelt thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Julian."

While the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department added in an advisory notice on Monday that helicopters and drones continued to use infrared devices to search for Sands, so far there has been no sign of the actor.

A secondary search of some of the areas previously searched to locate Sands began on Sunday after a 75-year-old Los Angeles resident, Jin Chung, was reported missing in the same area.

"Chung was last seen at approximately 6:00 a.m. Chung initially carpooled to Mt. Baldy with two others but separated from them when they arrived, with an understanding they would meet back at the vehicle at 2:00 p.m. The other hikers returned safely but Chung has not been seen or heard from," according to the sheriff's department.

The sheriff's department stressed in a post shared on its Facebook account on Wednesday that the mountain remains "adverse and extremely dangerous."

"Due to the high winds, the snow has turned to ice making hiking extremely dangerous," the post reads. "Sheriff's Search and Rescue efforts are often hampered by poor weather along with dangerous avalanche conditions. The recent storms that brought the snow and ice conditions are not favorable for hikers, even those that feel they have a high level of experience."

The department also added that it has responded to 14 rescue missions on Mt. Baldy and the surrounding area over the last four weeks. Along with Sands and Chungs, officials are also searching for another hiker, Bob Gregory, of Hawthorne, who has been missing since Jan 16., according to ABC 7. He was hiking in the nearby area of Crystal Lake in the San Gabriel Mountains.