"If I'd thought something was good enough, I would have done it," Julia Roberts said of why she hasn't explored the romantic comedy genre in years

Julia Roberts Says She 'Would Do' More Romantic Comedies but Nothing Is 'Good Enough'

Julia Roberts' days as a romantic lead are far from over.

The Academy Award winner, 54, clarified that she's not opposed to doing another romantic comedy, but she hasn't found anything "good enough," while speaking to The New York Times Magazine for an interview published Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"People sometimes misconstrue the amount of time that's gone by that I haven't done a romantic comedy as my not wanting to do one," Roberts said. "If I had read something that I thought was that Notting Hill level of writing or My Best Friend's Wedding level of madcap fun, I would do it. They didn't exist until this movie that I just did that Ol Parker wrote and directed."

She can be seen later this year in Parker's Ticket to Paradise, starring alongside George Clooney as a divorced mother and father who try to convince their daughter Lily (Kaitlyn Dever) not to make the same mistake they did after she decides to marry a stranger on a trip to Bali with her best friend Wren (Billie Lourd).

"But even with that, I thought, well, disaster, because this only works if it's George Clooney. Lo and behold, George felt it only worked with me. Somehow we were both able to do it, and off we went. To go from John and Martha Mitchell [in Gaslit], to play these scenes with the greatest dramatic actor, I think, of my generation in Sean Penn, and then run around Australia with George playing these very funny scenes — I'm living my acting dreams," Roberts raved.

Daniel Moder, Julia Roberts, Phinnaeus Moder, Henry Daniel Moder and Hazel Moder Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Roberts also cited her family as one of the reasons she's been more picky with the roles she takes. She shares twins, daughter Hazel and son Phinnaeus, both 17, as well as 14½-year-old son Henry with husband Daniel Moder, 53.

"Here's the thing: If I'd thought something was good enough, I would have done it. But I also had three kids in the last 18 years. That raises the bar even more because then it's not only Is this material good? It's also the math equation of my husband's work schedule and the kids' school schedule and summer vacation," she explained. "It's not just, Oh, I think I want to do this. I have a sense of great pride in being home with my family and considering myself a homemaker.

"For so much of my children's younger life they would see their dad go off and I would work a little, but they almost didn't notice. It was like I was only gone when they were napping or something. But as they get older, and particularly with my daughter, I do have a sense of responsibility for showing my children that I can be creative and that it's meaningful to me — so meaningful that for periods of time I will choose to focus on that almost more than my family, which has been hard for me to come to terms with," Roberts added.

RELATED VIDEO: Pretty Woman Turns 30! Dive Into PEOPLE's Special Issue Which Includes an Oral History

The Georgia-born actress shot to fame in the '90s and 2000s with such star-making vehicles as Pretty Woman, My Best Friend's Wedding, Notting Hill, Runaway Bride and America's Sweethearts.