Julia Roberts Wishes Niece Emma Roberts a Happy Birthday: 'To a Gal I Love and Adore'

Julia Roberts sent birthday wishes along to her niece Emma Roberts, who turned 29 years old on Monday.

Posting to her official Instagram account, Julia shared a photo of the two, captioned, “Happy Birthday to a Gal I love and adore with my whole heart! #yessheismyniece.”

Emma, who is the daughter of Julia’s actor brother Eric Roberts and Kelly Cunningham, responded with a simple but sweet, “I love you so much,” next to a red heart emoji.

The American Horror Story actress and her A-list aunt have always been close, and Emma opened up to Busy Philips on her former series Busy Tonight in May 2019 about their resemblance.

“We have too many teeth when we smile,” she shared. “When I’m talking to someone it’s like whatever, and then I smile and it’s like, ‘oh my god, you look just like your aunt!’”

And in turn, Julia, 52, has talked about Emma openly as well, like in 2013 when she discussed how a then 22-year-old Emma handled fame, to The Los Angeles Times.

“I always think, ‘Please let her be the same’ — and she is still the same magical girl she used to be,” she shared. “I think so much of it has to do with your intentions in taking on a business like this. If you have a pure view of what you want to accomplish, I think you can maintain your sense of self.”

Along with Julia, Emma’s BFF Lea Michele also wished her a Happy Birthday on social media.

“It’s international Emma Roberts day!,” Michele captioned a post that featured two photos of the young starlets embracing at a party.

It’s international Emma Roberts day! Happy birthday, you brighten every day and I’m so thankful you were born. pic.twitter.com/YWYBDwvBMA — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) February 10, 2020

Along with celebrating her 29th birthday, Emma is also spending the beginning of the new year with her boyfriend, Garrett Hedlund.

Roberts and Hedlund, 35, were first pictured together holding hands in New York City in late March 2019, just weeks after reports first emerged about their relationship when they were seen kissing on a dinner date in Los Angeles.