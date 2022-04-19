Julia Roberts Says She Will Celebrate Upcoming 20th Wedding Anniversary with 'More Kissing'

Julia Roberts has a secret to her upcoming marriage milestone.

While on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show discussing her new Starz series Gaslit about the Watergate scandal, the Oscar winner, 54, smiled when asked about her upcoming 20th wedding anniversary with husband Danny Moder.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Yes. This year, this summer. Twenty years kissin' Danny Moder," she said with a laugh.

"How are you gonna celebrate?" asked host Cagle, to which Roberts replied, "More kissing!"

"Just more kissing?" he asked. "Yeah," she said, as Cagle declared, "That's the secret. That's the secret — never stop kissing."

Roberts jokingly added to her marriage advice: "Two bathroom sinks and lots of kissing." Co-host Julia Cunningham said, "That's good advice," as the actress agreed, "Yeah, it is."

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrity Secrets for a Happy Marriage

Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder Julia Roberts and Danny Moder | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last July, Roberts marked their 19th anniversary with a beach selfie on Instagram, writing in the caption, "19 years ❤️🤍💙 Just getting started!"

They pair met on the set of her and Brad Pitt's 2001 film The Mexican, for which Moder served as cinematographer. The couple later tied the knot at her ranch in Taos, New Mexico, on the Fourth of July in 2002. They share 17-year-old twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus "Finn," and son Henry, 14.

For Moder's 53rd birthday in January, Roberts posted a photo of him with a surfboard, writing, "Happy Everything 🎂🎁⚡️ you make my world go round 🧡."

Roberts previously raved about her marriage with Moder to PEOPLE in 2017, explaining how she found her fairytale ending after outgrowing her "awkward" early years. "I mean every day my husband walks in the door, it's like a recurring dream," she said at the time. "I'm like, 'Ah, he's back!' "

The Pretty Woman star also called Moder an "awesome human being" when she opened up about their work-life balance to Extra in 2018. "We have so much fun," she said.