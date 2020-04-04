Julia Roberts Covers Up in a Mask and Gloves as She Runs Errands in Los Angeles

Image zoom backgrid

Julia Roberts wore protective gear as she ran errands in California.

The actress, 52, was photographed leaving a CVS Pharmacy on Friday in Los Angeles wearing a colorful black face mask, dark sunglasses, gloves and a navy blue bomber jacket as she carried groceries to her car.

Roberts is the latest Hollywood A-lister to wear a face-covering after Sean Penn was photographed last month wearing a mask and carrying hand sanitizer while grabbing lunch in Los Angeles.

On Friday, federal health experts at the Centers for Disease Control recommended Americans wear non-medical, cloth face masks if they go out in public

U.S. health officials are asking that Americans wear masks made of cloth you can find around your home and that the new recommendation does not replace the government’s ongoing request that people follow social distancing rules, avoid public gatherings and stay six feet apart from others.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams reminded that “it’s very important that you wash your hands” before putting on a face mask and recommended that if you do wear a face mask that you don’t use an N95 medical grade mask, which the government is still working to preserve for health care workers.

As of Friday afternoon, there have been at least 272,502 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, with more than 7,046 deaths from coronavirus-related illness, according to a New York Times database.

Worldwide, there are now 1,039,166 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 55,092 deaths.

