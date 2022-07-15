Julia Roberts to Receive Icon Award at 2022 Academy Museum Gala

The museum director/president says they "are thrilled to be honoring" Julia Roberts' "continued excellence in the industry and contribution to the arts"

Julia Roberts is being honored in a big way.

The Oscar winner, 54, is set to receive the Academy Museum Gala Icon Award at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' second-annual gala this October.

As Academy Museum Director and President Jacqueline Stewart said in a release, "Over the course of her expansive and renowned career, Julia has embodied iconic characters and memorable roles."

"We are thrilled to be honoring her continued excellence in the industry and contribution to the arts," Stewart added.

Julia Roberts at the 73rd Annual Academy Awards Julia Roberts | Credit: Mirek Towski/FilmMagic

Aside from Roberts, honorees include Steve McQueen (the Vantage Award), Tilda Swinton (the Visionary Award) and Miky Lee (the Pillar Award).

According to the release, this year's event, presented by Rolex, will take place on Oct. 15 and feature co-chairs Halle Berry, Jason Blum, Ryan Murphy and Lupita Nyong'o.

The extensive, star-studded host committee also includes Adrien Brody, Amanda Seyfried, Thomas Sadoski, Ariana DeBose, Awkwafina, Billie Lourd, Bryce Dallas Howard, Chloë Sevigny, Colman Domingo, Cynthia Erivo, Dakota Johnson, Darren Criss, Eddie Redmayne, Eiza González, Elle Fanning, Emma Roberts, George C. Wolfe, Glenn Close, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jennifer Garner, Jessica Alba, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and Jon Hamm.

Rounding out the list is are Jonathan Majors, Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Keke Palmer, Kid Cudi, Kirsten Dunst, Leonardo DiCaprio, Letitia Wright, Lily Collins, Lucy Liu, Natasha Lyonne, Orlando Bloom, Regina Hall, Renée Zellweger, Riley Keough, Robert Duvall, Ron Howard, Ruth Negga, Selma Blair and more.

Roberts' film career launched in the late 1980s with films like Mystic Pizza and Steel Magnolias, and she is known for becoming romantic-comedy royalty over the decades.

Pretty Woman launched Roberts into superstardom in 1990, and she would later go on to appear in beloved films like Hook, My Best Friend's Wedding, Stepmom, Notting Hill, Runaway Bride, Ocean's Eleven, Mona Lisa Smile, Closer, Eat Pray Love and more. Roberts won her first Academy Award for 2000's Erin Brockovich.

Recently, the actress — who will appear later this year in Ol Parker's Ticket to Paradise, alongside her Ocean's costar George Clooney — told The New York Times Magazine that she wouldn't be opposed to doing another romantic comedy, but she hasn't found anything "good enough."