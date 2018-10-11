Julia Roberts Says Rumors About Her and Her Husband 'Hurt': 'I'm So Proud of My Marriage'

Julia Roberts is getting candid about the toll rumors take on her personal life.

Oprah Winfrey recently interviewed Roberts for a Harper’s Bazaar cover story where both women bonded over their struggles dealing with tabloid headlines that report on their relationships.

“Stedman and I lived in the tabloids for so many years, and it was hard on his family members and some of my family members, and I couldn’t imagine if we had children and every other week there’s some story about him leaving me, me getting dumped, or me leaving him,” Winfrey said of her longtime partner, Stedman Graham.

The mogul, 64, then asked if the Homecoming star, 50, is able to keep the negative news away from her three kids with husband Danny Moder: 13-year-old twins Hazel and Finn and their younger brother Henry, 11.

“For the most part. Sometimes we are in the grocery store and I won’t even know something is out, but we’ll see a tabloid and we’ll all be standing there like, ‘Oh, that’s uncomfortable. This is really uncomfortable,’ ” Roberts admitted. “It can still hurt my feelings, because I’m so proud of my marriage. We just celebrated being married for 16 years this Fourth of July, and there’s so much happiness wrapped up in what we’ve found together.”

RELATED: Julia Roberts Reveals Her Husband’s ‘Spectacular’ Surprise for Her 50th Birthday

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder in 2001 BEI

RELATED VIDEO: Julia Roberts Met Her ‘Homecoming’ On Screen Mom When She Was 13

Roberts and Moder started dating after meeting on the set of the 2000 movie The Mexican, and later married on July 4th, 2002.

Despite having to deal with intrusives stories, Roberts still finds the humor in their lack of accuracy.

“What I like is when they write, ‘the $150 million divorce, and then a week later a different tabloid says, ‘the $275 million divorce,’ ” Roberts joked to Winfrey. “I’m like, ‘Well, somebody got a paycheck in the last week. This is getting good.’ ”