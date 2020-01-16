Julia Roberts Steps Out for Rare Date Night with Husband Danny Moder at A-List Charity Event

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder were sweetly inseparable during a star-studded date night earlier this week.

On Wednesday, the couple — who tied the knot it 2002 and share three kids together — attended pal Sean Penn‘s 10th annual CORE gala in Los Angeles.

Roberts, 52, wore a plaid green skirt suit for the night out, while her cinematographer hubby, 50, opted for a classic black-and-white ensemble.

The event for Community Organized Relief Effort, which Penn, 59, founded in response to the 2010 Haiti earthquake, also attracted stars like Alyssa Milano, Connie Britton and Leonardo DiCaprio, who stopped to catch up with Roberts during the evening.

Roberts and Moder — parents to son Henry Daniel, 12, and twins Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus “Finn” Walter, 15 — celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary in July.

The Oscar-winning actress posted a photo on Instagram at the time in honor of their anniversary, modeling a T-shirt that featured an old-tinted picture of Moder popping a wheelie on his bike.

“💖17 Years💖 #TheWheelieKingsWife💫,” Roberts, 51, appropriately captioned the picture.

Moder and Roberts married on July 4, 2002, after meeting on the set of the 2000 film The Mexican, where Moder worked as a cameraman.

Though the couple is ultra-private about their family lives, they occasionally share tributes to each other on Instagram.

In January 2019, Roberts shared a fun post from last year’s Golden Globes showing her smooching Moder in the backseat of a car — all while balancing a large In-N-Out burger in her left hand.

In 2017, the Pretty Woman star told PEOPLE that she found her fairytale ending with Moder.

“I mean, every day my husband walks in the door it’s like a recurring dream,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Ah, he’s back!’”

Speaking with Extra a year later, Roberts again gushed about her husband, calling him an “awesome human being.”

“If we go to work together and go home together, all that work time, when you come home and [say], ‘Oh, honey, how was your day?’ We did all that in the day and in the car,” she told the outlet. “So when we got home we got to put that all away, which was really delightful.”

“We have so much fun,” she added.