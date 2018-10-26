Julia Roberts Is All Smiles While Cozying Up to Pal Dermot Mulroney in Sweet Selfie

Together again!

With just days before the series premiere of their new Amazon show Homecoming, costars Julia Roberts and Dermot Mulroney took a moment to celebrate their friendship — with a selfie.

In the sweet image posted to Roberts’ Instagram account, the longtime pals smiled as they cuddled up together in the center of the frame.

“Yep,” Roberts captioned the black and white image, adding an emoji of a man and a woman standing next to each other.

The pair has been close ever since they appeared in their first film together: 1997’s My Best Friend’s Wedding. Since then they costarred in the 2013 film August: Osage County, as well as the upcoming psychological thriller series, in which Roberts plays Heidi Bergman, a caseworker at a secret government facility, while Mulroney plays Anthony, her boyfriend.

Although it has been years since the pair last worked together, the longtime friends didn’t have any trouble finding their on-screen chemistry again when it came time to work on Homecoming.

“There is no ‘dusting off,'”Roberts, 50, told reporters at the Los Angeles premiere of their new series on Wednesday. “It is so great.”

Catching sight of Mulroney, 54, on the press line, the actress remarked, “I’m talking about you! Are you talking about me?!”

Dermot Mulroney and Julia Roberts Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“I was telling them that we had to make sure that we had all of our nuts and bolts in the same place,” he replied, having clearly just been asked a similar question.

“We always have our nuts in the same place, but not always the bolts,” she quipped.

Opening up about the pair’s close relationship, Mulroney told PEOPLE last month that “after this many years, I don’t make the habit of hanging out in other people’s trailers, other people’s dressing rooms, with one exception.”

“We’ve both been at it for a while and have had the great fortune of working together now — it’s our third time,” he remarked, while attending the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, adding that it was “a privilege” to work with her again.

Homecoming arrives on Amazon Prime Nov. 2.