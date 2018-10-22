Why Julia Roberts Says She Can Only Play the 'Parents' in Rom-Coms Now: 'It's Not About Age'

Julia Roberts has had great success starring in romantic comedies, but she might be done playing the leading lady in them.

The actress, who starred in fan-loved rom-coms Pretty Woman, Notting Hill and Eat Pray Love, recently admitted that she can’t see herself starring in another romcom — unless she’s offered a very different kind of role.

“Unless we [play] the parents of the people that are rom-com-ing,” Roberts, 50, told Entertainment Tonight when asked about potentially starring in another romantic comedy.

Roberts went on to further explain her stance — that it’s not because she doesn’t want the leading lady roles, but more so because of the life experience she’s already had, and that she doesn’t think audiences would believe her anymore.

“There came a point in my career where people thought I had turned on romantic comedies, which I love them, I love to be in them, I love to watch them,” Roberts clarified. “But sometimes, they just don’t work at a certain point of life experience. It’s not about age, it’s just about what people know that you know.”

True to her word, Roberts hasn’t starred in a romantic comedy since 2011’s Larry Crowne with Tom Hanks and 2010’s Eat Pray Love. The Oscar winner has tackled more dramatic roles recently, like the upcoming film Ben Is Back, in which she plays the mother of a drug addict son opposite Lucas Hedges, and last year’s Wonder, in which she played mom to Jacob Tremblay’s character.

Roberts is also starring in Amazon’s psychological thriller Homecoming, a new series based on the podcast of the same name. The actress plays Heidi Bergman, a caseworker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center helping soldiers transition back to civilian life.

Her My Best Friend’s Wedding costar Dermot Mulroney also appears in the series as her boyfriend Anthony, as well as Bobby Cannavale and If Beale Street Could Talk star Stephan James.