Julia Roberts Reveals Her Family's Christmas Traditions and Her Holiday Guilty Pleasure

Julia Roberts is prepping for Christmas and she’s got a number of holiday traditions she can’t wait to revisit!

The 51-year-old Homecoming star opened up to PEOPLE Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle during an exclusive interview on SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio on Wednesday where she gave a glimpse of how she, husband Danny Moder and their three kids — Hazel and Finn, 13, and Henry, 11 — celebrate Christmas.

Playing a game of mad libs in which the actress had to finish the sentence, Roberts shared her favorite Christmas song is “Little Drummer Boy.”

When it comes to the best gift she’s ever given someone, the Ben Is Back star appeared stumped as she mulled it over.

“God, what would it be… I consider myself a rather good gift giver,” she said. “But I couldn’t say. Something I made probably.”

Her tastes in favorite Christmas movie classics hasn’t changed, either, as she revealed she loved Charlie Brown Christmas and It’s a Wonderful Life in her youth and today.

“I mean, It’s a Wonderful Life is pretty much a given,” Roberts added, smiling.

The mother of three said the holidays wouldn’t be complete without “a good hearty Christmas dinner” as well as figuring out just how much to feed everyone before the festive meal.

“I do enjoy the practical challenge of Christmas morning mealtime because you don’t want too much, you don’t want to spoil them off the bat,” she explained. “You want to keep a steady blood level going where you don’t get crazy before the big meal.”

Roberts added she makes her family “biscuits and sausage balls or something like that” and “some fruit, of course.”

The star shared she loved waking up on Christmas morning, saying her family had a tradition where “nobody goes into the living room until everybody goes into the living room.”

As for other traditions she shares, Roberts laughed and said her holiday guilty pleasure was “eating cookies for breakfast before I wake up my kids and tell them they can’t have cookies for breakfast.”

Roberts is busy promoting the heart-wrenching drama Ben Is Back, also starring Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges. The movie, directed by Hedges’ Oscar-nominee dad Peter Hedges, follows as Hedges’ Ben comes back home from rehab for the holidays.

Ben Is Back is in theaters on Friday.