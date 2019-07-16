Julia Roberts may not have been nominated for an Emmy Award but the actress is still keeping her sense of humor.

The 51-year-old actress starred in the Amazon Prime show Homecoming as Heidi Bergman, a caseworker who helps U.S. soldiers transition back to civilian life.

While Roberts didn’t get an Emmy nod, she didn’t let that ruin her day as she shared on her Instagram account Tuesday.

“Well, I’m in exceptional company at least. ✅✅,” Roberts wrote in the caption after sharing a screenshot of an Apple news alert that read, “Biggest Emmy nomination snubs: Julia Roberts, George Clooney and Emma Stone are among the A-listers shut out.”

The actress also gave fans a glimpse of her phone backdrop which featured a photograph of her husband, cinematographer Daniel Moder, staring at the camera.

Roberts’ close friend Clooney, 58, was also shut out of a nomination for his performance in Hulu’s Catch-22. Stone, 30, appeared in the Netflix miniseries Maniac opposite Jonah Hill, Justin Theroux and Sally Field.

Roberts reunited with her other good friend Dermot Mulroney for Homecoming. While the actress earned a Golden Globe nomination for her performance, she will not be returning for a second season, according to Entertainment Weekly.

She will, however, stay on as an executive producer for the second season.

A host for this year’s show has yet to be announced. Last year’s awards ceremony was hosted by Saturday Night Live‘s co-head writers Michael Che and Colin Jost, the first duo to host since Jenna Elfman and David Hyde Pierce in 1999.

The Emmy Awards recognize excellence within various areas of television and emerging media. The Emmy Award is a symbol of peer recognition from more than 23,000 voting members of the Television Academy.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on Fox from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 22 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.