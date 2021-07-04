Julia Roberts Posts Rare Photo with Husband Daniel Moder for Their 19th Anniversary

"Just getting started," Julia Roberts wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself and husband Daniel Moder celebrating their 19th anniversary on the beach for the Fourth of July

Julia Roberts is still head-over-heels for husband Daniel Moder after nearly two decades of matrimonial bliss.

The Academy Award winner, 53, shared a rare photo of the two of them snuggled together on the beach as she wished Moder, 52, a happy 19th anniversary on Sunday. "19 years. Just getting started!" Roberts wrote in the caption.

They met on the set of her and Brad Pitt's 2001 film The Mexican, for which Moder served as cinematographer. The couple later tied the knot at her ranch in Taos, New Mexico, on the Fourth of July in 2002. They share 16-year-old twins, Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus "Finn" Walter, and son Henry Daniel, 14.

"Pure happiness is the feeling one has when the people they love are happy," Roberts recently told PEOPLE of what brings her joy.

Roberts previously raved about her marriage to Moder to PEOPLE in 2017, explaining how she found her fairytale ending after outgrowing her "awkward" early years. "I mean every day my husband walks in the door it's like a recurring dream," she said. "I'm like, 'Ah, he's back!'"

The Pretty Woman star called Moder an "awesome human being" when she opened up about their work/life balance to Extra in 2018. "We have so much fun," Roberts said.

