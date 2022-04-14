The Academy Award winner reflected on the '90s romantic comedy, while talking to E! about her new Starz series, Gaslit

Julia Roberts Praises My Best Friend's Wedding 25 Years Later: 'We Really Got Lucky'

My Best Friend's Wedding remains a beloved favorite nearly 25 years after first hitting the big screen.

Julia Roberts reflected on the romantic comedy's legacy with E! Daily Pop on Wednesday, while promoting her new Starz series, Gaslit.

"So many people have someone that they can see themselves as in the movie, and I also just think that we really got lucky coming together," she told E!.

The film was directed by P.J. Hogan, and followed Roberts' character, Julianne, as she discovers she's in love with her friend, Michael (Dermot Mulroney). When Michael calls with news of an engagement, she fakes one to her friend George (Rupert Everett) out of desperation. Cameron Diaz also stars as Kimmy, Michael's fiancee.

The star-studded cast played a big role in the film's enduring success, according to Roberts, 54. "None of us knew each other before we made the movie, and we just had a really great chemistry," she told E!. "It just worked. I mean, we all really liked each other."

The comedy, released June 20, 1997, is nearing its 25th anniversary. As she told the outlet, Roberts remains close with many of her former costars. "Dermot and I are still really great friends — we talk all the time," she told E!. "And I think that that is a testament to the beautiful time that we all had making this film together."

In 2018, Roberts and Mulroney reunited for Amazon Prime's Homecoming. When asked on CBS's The Talk, Mulroney said he's game for a sequel to the beloved '90s movie.

"I've been clear from the beginning," he said. "I've been clear from 1997 that I'm ready for a sequel. So, I'm on record!"

The cast reunited in 2019 for Entertainment Weekly's romantic comedy issue, reminiscing on filming and imagining where their characters would be now. Roberts said wedding sabotager Julianne would probably be a marriage counselor.