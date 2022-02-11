Julia Roberts Pens Sweet Birthday Message for 'Magical' Niece Emma Roberts: 'Oh How I Love You'

Julia Roberts has a special birthday message for her "magical" niece, Emma Roberts.

In celebration of the American Horror Story star's 31st birthday on Thursday, Julia, 54, shared a sweet tribute on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy Birthday Magical One!🎂🥳," she wrote alongside a hilarious slo-mo video of her and Emma blowing party horns. "Oh how I love you. #waitforit," she added.

Emma posted the clip to her Instagram Story, telling Julia, "Love you!!!!"

The birthday girl opened up about her relationship with fellow actress Julia during an interview with Tatler in the magazine's March 2022 cover story, explaining why she never felt pressure to match her Aunt's acting career.

"I never aspired to be her. I love her so much, I love her work, but I'm just doing my own thing," said Emma.

Emma also recalled being on set for some of Julia's big movies when she was little, such as Erin Brockovich and America's Sweethearts.

"I'd write the wardrobe tags and organize the makeup brushes and watch how they did their continuity books. I would ask questions without a filter. This industry really is 'learn as you go,'" she shared.

RELATED VIDEO: Emma Roberts Welcomes First Child with Garrett Hedlund

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Emma got her start as a Nickelodeon star with Unfabulous, while also starring in family-friendly movies like Aquamarine in 2006, Nancy Drew in 2007, and Hotel for Dogs in 2009. She said in the interview published last month that she was excited to take on different, darker roles when American Horror Story and Scream Queens creator Ryan Murphy gave her the chance.