Julia Roberts Jokes About Reuniting with My Best Friend's Wedding Costar Dermot Mulroney

Reunited and it feels so good!

It’s been five years since Julia Roberts and Dermot Mulroney last shared a screen together, but the real life pals didn’t have any trouble finding their on-screen chemistry again!

“There is no ‘dusting off,’ ” Roberts, 50, told reporters at the Los Angeles premiere of their new series Homecoming on Wednesday. “It is so great.”

Catching sight of Mulroney, 54, on the press line, the actress remarked, “I’m talking about you! Are you talking about me?!”

“I was telling them that we had to make sure that we had all of our nuts and bolts in the same place,” he replied, having clearly just been asked a similar question.

“We always have our nuts in the same place, but not always the bolts,” she quipped.

The pair first played opposite of each other in 1997’s My Best Friend’s Wedding before reuniting for 2013 film August: Osage County.

Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Dermot Mulroney Can’t Stay Away from Julia Roberts’ Trailer as Costars Reunite for Homecoming

Opening up about the pair’s close relationship, Mulroney told PEOPLE last month that “after this many years, I don’t make the habit of hanging out in other people’s trailers, other people’s dressing rooms, with one exception.”

“We’ve both been at it for a while and have had the great fortune of working together now — it’s our third time,” he remarked, while attending the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, adding that it was “a privilege” to work with her again.

In Homecoming, a psychological thriller series, Roberts plays Heidi Bergman, a caseworker at a secret government facility, while Mulroney plays Anthony, her boyfriend.

Dermot Mulroney, Julia Roberts and Stephan James Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty

Mulroney previously told PEOPLE that despite her superstar level of fame, he wasn’t intimidated by Roberts when he first met her during an audition for My Best Friend’s Wedding.

“To be honest with you, I’d never seen her in a movie previous to that either,” Mulroney remarked. “But we all knew she was a star when we laid eyes on her when she was a teenager in her first movies, Mystic Pizza, Pretty Woman. I never saw those movies until after I worked with her years later.”

Their off-screen relationship has remained strong even decades later.

“I’ve had a great friendship with her and would push these guys out of the way to say something nice about her,” Mulroney shared.



Homecoming arrives on Amazon Prime Nov. 2.