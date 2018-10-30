Julia Roberts Had Lucas Hedges Over for Thanksgiving Dinner — and the Food Was 'Nonstop'!

Lucas Hedges got the Thanksgiving dinner of a lifetime while preparing to shoot Ben Is Back with Julia Roberts.

The iconic actress graces the latest cover of Entertainment Weekly where she opens up about bonding with Hedges and Kathryn Newton, who play her kids in the upcoming drama. The movie, directed by Hedges’ Oscar-nominee dad Peter Hedges, follows as Hedges’ Ben comes back home from rehab for the holidays.

To get comfortable playing a family, Roberts, 51, said she invited all three to her house several times before filming.

“We just spent a few days where they would all come over and I would say to Lucas and Kathryn, ‘Okay, the kids are gonna take you guys surfing, so you’re gonna go down to the beach and Peter and I are gonna be here talking about stuff and making lunch.’ And off they’d go,” she said, referring to her three kids with husband Danny Moder — Hazel and Finn, 13, and Henry, 11.

After spending time with her family, Hedges, 21, scored the big invite.

“Ultimately, it turned out that not long after that was Thanksgiving and Lucas was gonna be out here for Thanksgiving, and the first time he’d ever be away from his family in New York. So I said, ‘Come to our house for Thanksgiving.'”

Hedges says the dinner was “really delightful.”

“She obviously has been a cultural touchstone for such a long time but her family is really, really grounded. It really was a family Thanksgiving dinner,” he added.

But when asked if he brought any food, Hedges had a quick answer.

“Oh, hell no,” the Oscar nominee told EW. “I think it would have ruined the meal. She’s also the greatest cook. It’s insane. She made me a lot of food and it was all delicious. It was nonstop.”

Ben Is Back hits theaters Dec. 7.