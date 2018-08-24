Julia Roberts Has an Emotional Reunion with Lucas Hedges in the First Teaser for Ben Is Back

Timothée Chamalet isn’t the only Lady Bird boy rising to Hollywood stardom: Lucas Hedges, the 21-year-old Brooklyn heartthrob is heading to the big screen once again—this time alongside Academy Award winner Julia Roberts.

In the teaser trailer for Ben Is Back, the poignant tale of a mother struggling to keep her son afloat amid his history of drug abuse, Roberts is overcome with joy at the teenager’s return, much to his sibling’s seeming distrust.

With a tone similar to Hedges’ Manchester By The Sea, the drama unfolds in a suburban town over the 24 hours leading up to Christmas day. Though little is known about specific plot details, Holly (Roberts) soon learns that her charming yet disturbed son is “still very much in harm’s way,” according to the film’s log-line.

Julia Roberts, Lucas Hedges Mark Schafer/LD Ent./Roadside Attractions

Meanwhile, this will be Roberts’ first major motion picture since the 2017 critically acclaimed Wonder, in which she played a mother to a child with a facial deformity.

The actress, 50, is certainly having an eventful year. Her new Amazon series, Homecoming, in which she stars as a caseworker dealing with soldiers returning from war, premieres this November.

Hedges’ plate has been equally full, starring in some of the movie industry’s most recently revered films including Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and Jonah Hill’s upcoming Mid90s along with Boy Erased opposite Oscar-winning Nicole Kidman.

As for the film’s director? The star’s very own father, Peter Hedges, helms the movie. His prior works include The Odd Life of Timothy Green (2012) and the screenwriter for 2002’s About a Boy.

Ben Is Back officially hits theaters on December 7.