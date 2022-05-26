"It's probably going to be terrible because there's too much potential for it to be great," Julia Roberts said of Ticket to Paradise, in which she and George Clooney star as divorced parents

Julia Roberts Jokes That Ticket to Paradise with George Clooney Is 'Probably Going to Be Terrible'

Julia Roberts kept it lighthearted while talking about her upcoming film with longtime collaborator George Clooney.

While in conversation with Variety at the Cannes Film Festival in France, the actress, 54, was asked about the forthcoming Ticket to Paradise, in theaters this October, in which she and Clooney, 61, play a formerly married couple.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Christ. I knew this would come up. Watch, the real acting happens now. Ready?" Roberts told the outlet, before, as Variety noted, she put on a "big smile" and added: "George, isn't he great!?"

Noting that the project is "a romantic comedy" where Clooney plays her ex-husband, Roberts then told the publication, "I think it's so funny and George is so funny and George and I together, it's probably going to be terrible because there's too much potential for it to be great, it'll just implode on it itself."

"I think that should be the commercial for the movie: 'It's probably going to be terrible,' " continued Roberts, before playfully teasing, "I'm so glad my publicist is on a plane right now."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Ticket to Paradise stars Roberts and Clooney as exes that work together and travel to Bali to stop their daughter — played by Kaitlyn Dever — from getting married.

The film additionally stars Billie Lourd, as well as Lucas Bravo. The project is directed by Ol Parker, who also serves as a writer.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The film marks the fifth collaboration between Roberts and Clooney. The duo previously worked together on the films Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Ocean's Twelve, Ocean's Eleven and Money Monster.