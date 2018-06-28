Julia Roberts (Finally!) Says 'Hello' to Instagram with a Radiant Smile and Love

Rejoice, Julia Roberts is finally on Instagram!

The Oscar-winning actress, 50, shared her first social media post on Tuesday in which she showed off her iconic smile while wearing a black sweatshirt reading “Love.”

“Hello☀,” Roberts wrote in the caption.

While this is the mother of three’s first time sharing a social media post of her own, it’s far from the first time she’s been featured on other celebrity Instagrams.

Roberts made an appearance of plenty of Instagram pages last month after attending Taylor Swift’s show at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Rebel Wilson, Amber Rose and Entertainment Tonight host Carly Steel all took selfies with the actress.

“Amber really wanted a photo with Julia and all the stars in the room and organized it grabbing Rebel and Carly and corralling everyone into it. And then afterward Julia wanted one too,” a source told PEOPLE at the time of how the star-studded selfie, taken by Roberts, came to be.

Roberts’ Instagram account is surprising as she told Marie Claire in 2013 that she thought social media as an “appealing” yet “sticky” cotton candy.

“[Social media is] kind of like cotton candy: It looks so appealing and you just can’t resist getting in there, and then you just end up with sticky fingers and it lasted an instant,” she said.

“There’s an anonymity that makes people feel safe to participate in hatefulness,” Roberts continued. “I like a good old-fashioned fistfight if people are pissed off at each other. I just feel like if you’re really mad and want to have a fight, then put your dukes up.”