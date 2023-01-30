Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston Are Teaming Up for Body-Swap Comedy: Report

Comedy royalty is joining forces!

Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston are set to team up in a body-swap comedy film from Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara's LuckyChap Entertainment production company, according to Deadline.

The upcoming Amazon Studios project will be written and directed by Palm Springs' Max Barbakow, who pitched the film last week, the outlet reports.

Alongside LuckyChap, Barbarow will produce, with Roberts' Red Om Films and Aniston's Echo Films, per Deadline.

Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts. Christopher Polk/WireImage

Roberts, 55, is fresh off the success of her recent romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise, costarring longtime friend and past onscreen collaborator George Clooney.

The film opened to $16.3 million at the domestic box office back in October 2022, and has raked in a global total of nearly $170 million since its release, according to Box Office Mojo.

Ticket to Paradise follows a bickering divorced couple — played by the Oscar-winning pals — who go to Bali to thwart the marriage of their daughter, played by Kaitlyn Dever, and rekindle old feelings along the way.

Though it currently holds an 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, Roberts joked early on that the movie would be likely "terrible."

"It's so funny and George is so funny and George and I together, it's probably going to be terrible because there's too much potential for it to be great," the Pretty Woman actress told Variety in May. "It'll just implode on itself."

Meanwhile, on Monday, Netflix debuted the first trailer for Murder Mystery 2, a Paris-set sequel to the record-breaking 2019 comedy starring Aniston, 53, and Adam Sandler.

Set four years after the events of the first film, this time, Sandler, 56, and Aniston's Nick and Audrey Spitz are full-time detectives trying to launch their own private-eye agency.

When they get a wedding invite from pal the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on his private island, "trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — making each glamorous guest, family member and the bride herself a suspect," per a synopsis.

Directed by Jeremy Garelick (The Wedding Ringer), the sequel also stars Jodie Turner-Smith, Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, John Kani, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Zurin Villanueva, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo and Dany Boon.