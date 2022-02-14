Julia Roberts Shares Video of Her Jumping as Valentine's Day Tribute to Husband Danny Moder
Julia Roberts is jumping for joy with her love for Danny Moder!
The actress, 54, posted a sweet tribute to her husband of nearly two decades on Monday, in honor of Valentine's Day.
In the clip, Roberts — who's wearing a black sweatshirt emblazoned with a heart that reads "DANNY" in the middle — jumps into the air, amid a background of hearts.
"✨J♥️D✨," she wrote simply in the caption.
Roberts' post comes two weeks after the Oscar winner shared a sweet photo of husband Moder to celebrate the cinematographer's 53rd birthday.
The image showed Moder — with whom Roberts shares twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 17, plus younger son Henry, 14 — carrying a surfboard on the beach, with a palm tree and the blue sky in the background.
"Happy Everything 🎂🎁⚡️ you make my world go round 🧡," Roberts captioned the snap.
Moder and Roberts met on the set of her 2001 film The Mexican, also starring Brad Pitt, and the pair went on to wed in 2002.
Roberts also posted to Instagram in July to celebrate another milestone with her husband: their 19th wedding anniversary.
The rare selfie showed the two of them snuggled together on the beach as she wished Moder a happy anniversary. "19 years. Just getting started!" she wrote in the caption.
Alongside his own photo of the pair, Moder wrote, "Today we start our 20th year of marriage."
"This photo was on a dusty road before that big idea … just holding on to this beautiful girl one day at a time. One epic day at a time," he concluded.