Julia Roberts Says Husband Danny Moder Is 'an Awesome Human Being': 'We Have So Much Fun'

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are still going strong after 16 years of marriage.

The Oscar winner opened up about the cinematographer while at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday. Roberts, 50, told Extra about their relationship while she promoted her new Amazon series Homecoming.

“He’s an awesome human being. We have so much fun,” the actress said.

Roberts shares three children with Moder, 49: son Henry Daniel, 11, and twins Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus “Finn” Walter, 13.

The actress, who joined Instagram in June, also spoke about the touching photo she shared in which she shared a hug with Moder.

“I said to him — we were lying in bed — I go to him, ‘Can I post this picture?’ ‘Cause that’s a weird question. New to my lexicon. And he was like, ‘Okay,'” Roberts told the outlet.

In the photo, the actress wore a light pink tulle dress with a black top as she wrapped her arms around Moder.

“Oh Summer, thank you! You made us happy and brave. We embraced every moment of sun drenched JOY ☀️ #familytime,” Roberts wrote in the caption.

The actress opened up about her secret to a happy marriage in 2015, tellingExtra at the time that she and Moder engaged in plenty of “kissing.”

RELATED: Julia Roberts Reveals the Secret to Her Happy Marriage to Danny Moder: ‘Kissing’

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder Frank Micelotta/Invision for the Television Academy/AP

“If we go to work together and go home together, all that work time, when you come home and [say], ‘Oh, honey, how was your day?’ We did all that in the day and in the car,” she explained. “So when we got home we got to put that all away, which was really delightful.”

In 2017, the actress told PEOPLE of how she found her fairy-tale ending after outgrowing her “awkward” early years.

“I mean every day my husband walks in the door it’s like a recurring dream,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Ah, he’s back!’”