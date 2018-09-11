Julia Roberts Hugged Fan Onstage When She Realized He Flew from Indonesia to See Her

Julia Roberts made a fan’s dream come true after 28 years in the making.

The 50-year-old actress invited a fan onstage during a panel at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival when he told her he had flown from Indonesia to get a glimpse of her.

“Look at your T-shirt! I’m in love with you,” Roberts said during the panel. “That’s incredible. What a good human you are.”

The fan, Kenny Santana, couldn’t be heard in the video, but he told Global News he had admitted to the star he had been “waiting for this moment for 28 years.”

His revelation caused Roberts to invite him onstage, saying in the video, “Well get on up here. Where are the stairs? Come on up!”

When Julia Roberts realized a fan flew from Indonesia to see her, she went out into the audience, gave him a hug and a photo-op he'll never forget because, again, Julia Roberts is a damn treasure. 📸 #TIFF18 pic.twitter.com/7EUBF9l1tk — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) September 10, 2018

When Santana had trouble finding a quick way onstage, Roberts said, “I’m coming to you, there are no stairs.”

The Pretty Woman actress left her seat and met Santana offstage where the two shared a hug as the audience cheered and applauded.

Roberts took Santana’s hand in hers and walked with him to the stage as she told the crowd, “This is Kenny. He flew from Indonesia to be here today! Someone take our picture!”

Julia Roberts Emma McIntyre/Getty

Overwhelmed, Santana couldn’t help but say, “Oh my God, guys! Thank you!”

Santana told Global News it was his T-shirt from Be Love, a clothing line Roberts has worn and featured on her Instagram account, that grabbed her attention.

“When she said ‘get up here,’ I just needed to go on that stage as soon as possible,” Santana told the outlet. “I couldn’t think of anything else.”

“She made me feel so comfortable. She asked for my name and I told her I came from Indonesia… to meet her and she introduced me to the audience and she asked to take a picture of us together,” he continued.

Santana gushed about the experience on Instagram as well, sharing video clips from the moment as he told his followers, “Dreams do come true guys.”

“And this one was beyond my imagination. If you knew how much I tried to meet her over the years…,” he continued.

“Also I learned another thing yesterday; if you can make another human happy, however small it might seem, just do it,” Santana added. “Thank you for making me so happy yesterday, @juliaroberts. And all these years. Thank you. 🙏.”