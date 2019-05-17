Julia Roberts Reveals She's Never Watched Game of Thrones: 'Too Scary — Maybe Too Much Sex'

Image zoom

Julia Roberts has never watched Game of Thrones and it doesn’t sound like she’ll be jumping on the bandwagon anytime soon.

The 51-year-old actress made the confession during a sit-down conversation with Patricia Arquette for Variety’s Actors on Actors. To kick it off, Arquette posed a few fun fan questions.

“One of the questions that people have for you was who’s going to sit on the throne at the end of Game of Thrones?” Arquette asked. “Do you watch Game of Thrones?”

“I’m going to say Barack Obama for $500,” the Oscar winner replied jokingly.

“I’ve never watched Game of Thrones,” Roberts admitted. “But someone just told me a couple days ago, ‘You look like one of the wildings.’”

“My hair is super curly,” Roberts clarified. “This has been professionally done for this occasion, but I was at the beach, and so my hair was telling its own stories.”

As for why she hasn’t tuned in to the HBO phenomenon (which concludes this Sunday after eight seasons), the Pretty Woman star said she prefers something a bit more PG.

“Too scary. Maybe too much sex,” she said.

Arquette, who’s having a big year with Hulu’s The Act and Toy Story 4, seemed to agree, saying, “There’s a lot of sex. And there’s zombies and stuff.”

“Then it’s for sure not for me,” Roberts jokingly replied.

Roberts won’t be among the estimated 10.7 million Americans who plans to skip work the morning after the highly-anticipated Game of Thrones finale, according to a new poll by the Workforce Institute at Kronos.