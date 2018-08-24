Julia Roberts and Gwyneth Paltrow Share a Striking Resemblance in a #TBT Photo

Julia Roberts shared a stunning #TBT photo Thursday that caused fans to look twice.

Roberts, 50, shared the photo on Instagram in which she and Gwyneth Paltrow looked like they could pass as sisters.

The actresses bore a striking resemblance to each other as they both wore black sweaters and with their blonde hair pulled back in half-ponytails.

“☀️Gwyneth☀️ #TBT,” Roberts wrote in the caption.

The two appeared in the 1991 classic Hook with Roberts playing Tinkerbell and Paltrow as a young Wendy Darling opposite Robin Williams as Peter Pan.

The Oscar winners have stayed close over the years, with Roberts attending Paltrow and Brad Falchuk’s black-tie engagement party held in Los Angeles in April.

Roberts arrived wearing a sparkling black dress, black heels and a red purse while the bride-to-be looked stunning in a one-shoulder maroon gown with a thigh-high slit.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Julia Roberts get together at the first and only performance of "The World of Nick Adams" at Avery Fisher Hall Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty

“Julia was super sweet to the cast backstage, and so so approachable and warm. Usually backstage meet and greets are quick, but Julia spent extensive time chatting with everyone and complimenting their performances,” a source told PEOPLE.

The actress has also been keeping busy by returning to the big screen, starring in a new film, Ben Is Back, about a mother struggling to keep her son afloat amid his history of drug abuse.

Ben Is Back hits theaters on December 7.