Julia Roberts and George Clooney Spotted Filming New Rom-Com Ticket to Paradise in Australia

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite for the comedy, in which they play divorced parents traveling to stop their daughter's destination wedding

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are headed back to work!

The two actors were spotted on the set of their upcoming romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise on Tuesday in Australia's Gold Coast.

Variety previously reported that Roberts, 54, and Clooney, 60, play a divorced couple who travels to Bali to prevent their daughter from getting married in the film, which is directed by Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again director Ol Parker.

Clooney and Roberts previously worked together on Ocean's Eleven and 2016's Money Monster.

Earlier this month, Roberts hilariously crashed Clooney's Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview, briefly sliding into the frame for a quick cameo. Clooney was discussing with newcomer Daniel Ranieri , 10, about their new movie The Tender Bar when Roberts popped in for a few moments.

"Oh my goodness, wow. Holy moly," Kimmel said when Roberts rolled in on a chair to Clooney's side, wearing sunglasses and staying silent.

"George, I don't know if you're aware of this, but there's a woman sitting next to you," the comedian teased, as Clooney playfully pretended to be unaware. As Roberts rolled away, Kimmel joked, "Maybe I hallucinated that. It looked like Julia Roberts though."

Ticket to Paradise also stars Kaitlyn Dever and Billie Lourd, who recently opened up on Instagram about working in Australia while mourning the five-year anniversary of mom Carrie Fisher's death. She even performed a Fleetwood Mac song on Instagram with help from Dever, 25, to pay tribute to Fisher.

"I'm working away from home right now and one night when I was having a particularly grief-y moment this song came on and the lyrics spoke (well actually sang) to me more than they ever had before," Lourd, 29, captioned the post. " 'Well I've been afraid of changing cause I built my life around you. But time makes you bolder.' I didn't know who to be or what to do after my mom died. I was afraid of changing because I had built my life around her. Then she was gone."

"And I had to rebuild my life without her. And it wasn't (and still isn't) easy," she continued. "But time has made me bolder. I never stop missing her but I have gotten stronger with each passing year. And if you're going through something similar time will make you bolder too. Sorry for this cheesy lyric analysis. But it's true!!! Sending all my strength to anyone in the #griefgang who needs it."

Clooney, who shares 4-year-old twins with wife Amal, told The Guardian earlier this month why he has done less acting in recent years.