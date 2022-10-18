Julia Roberts and George Clooney on Their 22-Year Friendship: 'Same Goofy Nuts We've Always Been'

The Ticket to Paradise costars tell PEOPLE their like-mindedness "makes going to work really fun"

By Elizabeth Leonard
Published on October 18, 2022 10:00 AM

When Julia Roberts and George Clooney met in 2000 ahead of shooting Ocean's Eleven, it was love — and laughs — at first sight.

"This was just easy," recalls Clooney, 61, of forging a fast friendship on the Vegas heist film 22 years ago.

"That's how it felt with George," says Roberts, 54. "You just kind of go, 'All right'... He's one of my people now."

The superstar duo, who reunite for the new romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise as a divorced couple who team up to sabotage their daughter's impending wedding, stayed close over the years. They went on to costar in four films together after Oceans.

So what makes two of Hollywood's most beloved stars click?

"I think we enjoy the same things. We love the work, but we don't make the work our entire life," says Clooney, who also directed Roberts in Confessions of a Dangerous Mind and produced her drama August: Osage County. "It makes going to work really fun. It's very easy for us."

"We have a similar approach to life," the actress says.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney arrives at the Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Ticket To Paradise" at Regency Village Theatre on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Off-screen, they've witnessed each other's sweetest milestones: finding life partners and raising children (Roberts shares 17-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and son Henry, 15, with her husband, cinematographer Danny Moder, 53; George and wife Amal, 44, a human rights lawyer, are parents to 5-year-old twins Ella and Alexander).

"Our lives expand in these beautiful ways," says Roberts, known as "Aunt Juju" to the Clooney kids. Still, she adds: "We are the same goofy nuts we've always been."

Still Photography on the set of "Ticket To Paradise" Julia Roberts; George Clooney
Julia Roberts and George Clooney in Ticket to Paradise. Vince Valitutti/Universal Studios

Clooney agrees Roberts, for one, remains as generous a friend as she was when they met decades ago.

"Listen, the thing about Julia, one of the many great qualities, is she is consistent in her loyalty and in her friendship and in her kindness," he says. "So if you'd ask me what's different, I'd say that with the exception of us getting a little bit older, nothing in terms of who we are, or who you are."

Ticket to Paradise is in theaters Friday.

