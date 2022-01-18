Julia Roberts and George Clooney's Ticket to Paradise Pauses Production Due to COVID: Source
Production on Julia Roberts and George Clooney's romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise has paused due to COVID-19.
A source close to the Universal Pictures production confirms to PEOPLE that filming "has been temporarily suspended" due to the virus, "and will recommence at a later date."
According to Variety, the pause in production is due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Australian state of Queensland, where the movie is being filmed.
Roberts, 54, and Clooney, 60, have reportedly flown back to the United States for the time being, sources told the outlet.
A rep for the film's director and co-writer, Ol Parker, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.
Variety previously reported that in Ticket to Paradise, Roberts and Clooney play a divorced couple who travel to Bali to prevent their daughter from getting married.
The two Oscar winners previously worked together on Ocean's Eleven and 2016's Money Monster.
Last month, Clooney and Roberts were spotted on the set of the upcoming romantic comedy in Australia's Gold Coast.
Ticket to Paradise also stars Kaitlyn Dever and Billie Lourd, who recently opened up on Instagram about working in Australia while mourning the five-year anniversary of mom Carrie Fisher's death.
Ticket to Paradise is the latest film to get the yellow light as a result of the ongoing pandemic, joining productions that previously paused due to COVID-19 like Jurassic World: Dominion, The Batman and Mission: Impossible 7.
