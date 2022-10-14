Julia Roberts doesn't have George Clooney's name saved in her phone with basic contact details — she has the Caped Crusader.

On Thursday, Roberts revealed she has Clooney's number saved in her phone as "Batman Cell" during the pair's interview with YouTuber Jake's Takes, during which they spoke about their upcoming film Ticket to Paradise.

After chatting about how Roberts, 54, and Clooney, 61, behave in real life after having a few drinks — the pair notably acted drunk for a beer pong and dancing sequence in the film — the actors were asked what their contact in each other's phones looks like.

"There's no picture, but George is in my phone under code name 'Batman Cell,' " Roberts said. "Now I have to change it."

"Now everybody knows," Clooney joked. "And mine's 'Pretty Woman' — it's not, but I just tried. I'm literally lying about that."

"I don't put 'Julia Roberts' because if my phone gets picked up then all hell breaks loose," he added. "I think it's just 'JR' or something like that."

George Clooney in Batman & Robin (1997).

Roberts' contact for Clooney, of course, is a nod to his turn in the role of Bruce Wayne in 1997's Batman & Robin, directed by Joel Schumacher.

Clooney has long poked fun at himself for starring in the critically panned film.

"I did one superhero movie and I f---ed it up so bad they won't let me near the set," he joked during an October 2021 Q&A session about Batman & Robin at New York City's DGA Theater.

"I don't want to get into all the bat nipples," Clooney added at the time, in reference to his iconic Batsuit. (The costume went up for auction as part of Heritage Auctions' Hollywood & Entertainment Signature Auction in July with a starting bid of $40,000.)

Earlier that month, the Oscar winner said that he won't let his wife Amal Clooney or their kids, now-5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, watch Batman & Robin. "There are certain films I just go, 'I want my wife to have some respect for me,' " he told Variety.

The Ocean's Eleven star added jokingly, "It's bad when your 4-year-old kid goes, 'This sucks.' That could be painful."

In 2019, Clooney told The Hollywood Reporter that the "failure" of Batman & Robin helped inform later decisions in his career.

"I wasn't good in it, it wasn't a good film," he said, adding, "What I learned from that failure was that I had to relearn how I was working. Now, I wasn't just an actor getting a role, I was being held responsible for the film itself."

In Ticket to Paradise, Roberts and Clooney play a divorced couple who make a "truce" in order to stop their daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) from marrying a man she just met.

The film is in theaters Oct. 21.