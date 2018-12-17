Julia Roberts First Learned She Was Really Famous Inside a Bathroom Stall: 'This Is Different'

Julia Roberts can pinpoint the exact moment when she realized she had reached a new level of fame.

During Monday’s episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, the Homecoming star, 51, explained that she first became aware of the change in a very unlikely place: a bathroom stall in Georgia.

“I went home to Georgia to visit my mom and my younger sister and we went to the movies,” Roberts explains, adding that she used to work across the street at an ice cream store.

“It was after the movie was over and I was in the bathroom and there was a woman in the bathroom who said, ‘Hey, girl in stall number one, were you in Mystic Pizza?’”

After Roberts replied that, ‘Yeah,’ that was her, the woman decided that right there and then was the opportune time to ask for an autograph, and proceeded to slide “something under the stall” and ask “Will you sign this?”

“‘Uh, not right now,’” Roberts remembers remarking, adding, “And I thought, wait, this is different.”

Of course, Roberts still has the ability to make fans starstruck — even when they’re famous actors themselves!

Aquaman star Jason Momoa, recently revealed on Instagram that he and his mom “geeked out a lil” after meeting Roberts when both actors appeared as guests on The Late, Late Show with James Corden last week.

Alongside photos from the outing, Momoa, wrote, “Took me MA to see James Corden. Meet the legend Julia Roberts the momoaz geeked out a lil. Aloha j.”

Roberts also has a royal fan in Meghan Markle!

While attending the New York premiere of her latest film, Ben Is Back, PEOPLE caught up with Roberts, and told the star that the Duchess of Sussex once revealed in a Glamour profile that Roberts had inspired her to act.

The Oscar winner was thrilled to hear the news, and very surprised.

“It’s a great night for me!” Roberts exclaimed, saying she wasn’t previously aware of Markle’s admiration. “But I am just going to be floating on that all night!”

Ben Is Back is now in theaters.