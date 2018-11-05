Julia Roberts Explains That Red Carpet Armpit Hair Moment That's Still 'Vivid' in Her Mind

Busy Philipps wasted no time getting down to business when Julia Roberts stopped by Busy Tonight on Sunday.

The newly minted talk show host, 39, asked Roberts the important questions, including about the memorable 1999 London premiere of Notting Hill where the Oscar winner sported some armpit hair in a sleeveless red dress. Roberts, 51, explained it wasn’t necessarily intended as a statement about feminism and beauty standards.

“The picture is vivid in my mind actually from that moment,” Roberts said. “I think I just hadn’t really calculated my sleeve length and the waving, and how those two things would go together and reveal personal things about me. So it wasn’t so much a statement as it’s just part of the statement I make as a human on the planet, for myself.”

