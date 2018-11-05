Julia Roberts Explains That Red Carpet Armpit Hair Moment That's Still 'Vivid' in Her Mind

Busy Philipps wasted no time getting down to business when Julia Roberts stopped by Busy Tonight on Sunday.
The newly minted talk show host, 39, asked Roberts the important questions, including about the memorable 1999 London premiere of Notting Hill where the Oscar winner sported some armpit hair in a sleeveless red dress. Roberts, 51, explained it wasn’t necessarily intended as a statement about feminism and beauty standards.
“The picture is vivid in my mind actually from that moment,” Roberts said. “I think I just hadn’t really calculated my sleeve length and the waving, and how those two things would go together and reveal personal things about me. So it wasn’t so much a statement as it’s just part of the statement I make as a human on the planet, for myself.”
RELATED: Julia Roberts’ Pink ‘Flamingo’ Hair from Halloween Won’t Wash Out: See Her New Hue!
Roberts also explained her viral “faux boom” Instagram moments where she pretends to do a boomerang without the app.
“I’m kind of late to all the parties, but I get there,” she told Philipps. “I said to the kids, ‘Oh! Let’s, let’s send them one back.’ And they said ‘Oh do you have the app for it?,’ and I said, ‘No.’ And so my kids were like ‘Don’t worry we’ve got this, just film us.’ And so I did and they Boomeranged themselves. So there was the ‘Faux Boom’ born in my kitchen around 6:15 in the morning last summer. I’ve just cherry picked their moves, as any good mother does.’”
Busy Tonight airs Sundays through Mondays on E! at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. Roberts’ new series Homecoming is streaming on Amazon Prime.