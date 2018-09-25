Family Fun! Julia Roberts Plays Mahjong with Niece Emma Roberts: 'She Won'

It’s game time at the Roberts house!

Julia Roberts shared a photo of her playing mahjong with niece Emma Roberts on Monday. “She won,” the Pretty Woman star, 50, captioned the shot.

The Scream Queens actress, 27, commented “Hehe,” along with three heart eyes Emoji, and then posted the selfie on her own account with the caption: “guess who won?” Both ladies sported soft smiles and sunglasses as they played the tile-based game outside.

This isn’t the only time the aunt-niece duo has showed off their love of gaming. Over the summer, Julia posted a picture of her and Emma playing cards.

“Sunday, We love you,” the Oscar winner, who joined Instagram in June, wrote on July 29. “J♥E”

Julia and Emma also spent time together earlier this month when they grabbed Starbucks and strolled through Los Angeles with Emma’s boyfriend and American Horror Story costar Evan Peters.

Emma is the daughter of Julia’s estranged brother Eric. Julia is mom to twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 13, and Henry, 11, with her husband of 14 years, cinematographer Danny Moder.

“Every day my husband walks in the door it’s like a recurring dream,” she told PEOPLE when she covered the 2017 World’s Most Beautiful issue. “I’m like, ‘Ah, he’s back!’ “