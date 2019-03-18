Julia Roberts Doesn't 'Think You Could Make' Pretty Woman Now

Julia Roberts isn’t so sure if one of her most popular films could be made today.

In an interview with The Guardian, the Oscar winner, 51, said her 1990 romantic comedy Pretty Woman, a love story between a prostitute and a business tycoon, wouldn’t work in today’s world.

“I don’t really think you could make that movie now, right?” Roberts said in a profile to tout her movie Ben Is Back, which opens this week in the U.K.. “So many things you could poke a hole in, but I don’t think it takes away from people being able to enjoy it.”

As Roberts recalled to the outlet, she landed the role of prostitute Vivian Ward after eight other actresses turned it down.

“It really is not a measure of talent, particularly in the beginning”, she said. “It’s a measure of good fortune – and being able to have your wits about you enough to make something out of that good fortune.”

Everett

Pretty Woman tells the story of a sassy prostitute named Vivian (Roberts), whose chance encounter with ruthless businessman Edward (Richard Gere) leads to a love story neither expected.

Richard Gere and Julia Roberts Everett

It was recently adapted into a stage musical which is currently playing on Broadway. Last August, Roberts attended a special performance of Pretty Woman: The Musical to pay tribute to its director, Garry Marshall, who died in July 2016.

British actress Samantha Barks makes her Broadway debut in the role of Vivian onstage. She previously found fame as Eponine in the 2012 Les Misérables film.