Julia Roberts Shares Sweet Hug with Husband Danny Moder as They Bid Farewell to Summer

Julia Roberts is saying goodbye to her summer with a very special hug.

The Wonder star, 50, shared a touching photo of herself and husband Danny Moder at the beach on Monday as they embraced.

Roberts wore a light pink tulle dress with a black top as she wrapped her arms around Moder, 49. The cinematographer wore a gray T-shirt, black board shorts and black sunglasses as he hugged his wife.

“Oh Summer, thank you! You made us happy and brave. We embraced every moment of sun drenched JOY ☀️ #familytime,” Roberts wrote in the caption.

The couple has been married for 16 years and share three children, Henry Daniel, 11, and twins Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus “Finn” Walter, 13.

The actress opened up about her secret to a happy marriage in 2015, telling Extra at the time that she and Moder engaged in plenty of “kissing.”

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder Frank Micelotta/Invision for the Television Academy/AP

“If we go to work together and go home together, all that work time, when you come home and [say], ‘Oh, honey, how was your day?’ We did all that in the day and in the car,” she explained. “So when we got home we got to put that all away, which was really delightful.”

In 2017, the actress told PEOPLE of how she found her fairy-tale ending after outgrowing her “awkward” early years.

“I mean every day my husband walks in the door it’s like a recurring dream,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Ah, he’s back!'”