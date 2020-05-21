"You truly have emerged as a personal hero for me," Julia Roberts told Dr. Anthony Fauci during a sweet video call for the #PassTheMic campaign

See Julia Roberts' Cute Reaction to Speaking with Dr. Anthony Fauci: 'This Is Such a Thrill'

You can count Julia Roberts in as a fan of Dr. Anthony Fauci!

The actress, 52, spoke to the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for the #PassTheMic campaign featuring global health, economic and policy experts, frontline workers and celebrities joining together to discuss the need for a global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roberts couldn’t contain her excitement at speaking to Fauci before his arrival, saying, “How rad that we have maybe the coolest man on the planet right now. Wow, this is intense.”

As Fauci arrived on the video call, the actress visibly gasped and smiled as he sat down.

“Oh, this is such a thrill,” Roberts told him. "This is a thrill for me because there are very few experts of anything in the world and you truly have emerged as a personal hero for me. Just to have this little corner of your time for us is such a joy."

Fauci told Roberts, "The scientific evidence clearly indicates that physical separation has worked but not completely" when it came to the coronavirus pandemic.

"New York got hit very badly but they’re starting to come down now. Now is not the time to tempt fate and pull back completely," he continued.

Part of making sure the world moved forward with managing the disease was to include developing countries, Fauci said.

"We have a moral responsibility for people in the developing world," he told her. "They should not suffer more just because of where they happened to have been born or where they happen to live. The world, including the developing world, is going to get by this when we get good therapies and a good vaccine."

He continued, "We need to make a commitment right now that when we do vaccine trials, we need to include the developing world in those vaccine trials. We can't do a vaccine trial only for ourselves and only know how well it works in ourselves. We've got to do it and include them."

As the two wrapped up their conversation, Roberts told Fauci, "Golly, you’re really like my personal hero right now. Dr. Fauci, take good care."

"You too, Julia," he told her. "It was really a great pleasure, take care of yourself and good luck to you and your family."

After Fauci signed off, Roberts shared a sweet moment of reflection as she looked at the camera and mouthed, "Oh my God."

The #PassTheMic campaign will see celebrities turn over their social media accounts and followers to frontline workers, health, economics and other experts. Experts will share their perspectives — grounded in data, science and facts — and talk about why a global response to this pandemic is so crucial.

Other stars participating include Connie Britton, Millie Bobby Brown, Danai Gurira, Hugh Jackman, David Oyelowo, Sarah Jessica Parker, Busy Phillips, Rita Wilson, Robin Wright and more.