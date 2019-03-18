College Cheating Scandal
Julia Roberts Says Admissions Scandal Is 'Sad' Because Parents Didn't Have Faith in Their Kids

Julia Roberts weighed in on the scandal that involved Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughin and 50 more people

Ale Russian
March 18, 2019 02:20 PM

Julia Roberts is weighing in on the college admissions scandal that’s rocked the America.

Roberts, 51, was in the U.K. promoting the release of Ben Is Back alongside costar Lucas Hedges when she was asked about the controversy. Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were arrested along with 50 others for allegedly participating in various schemes to get their children into college.

“That to me is so sad because I feel, from an outsider, that it says a little bit, ‘I don’t have enough faith in you,’ ” Roberts said during an interview with ITV. “I feel that in [Ben Is Back], this mother is trying to say, ‘I have so much faith in you, I have both our faiths until you can find the faith in yourself again.’ “

Huffman and Loughlin were among 50 people named on Tuesday in an alleged conspiracy to defraud and undermine competitive student admissions at elite colleges and universities including Yale, Georgetown, the University of Southern California and Stanford, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts.

An indictment claims Huffman allegedly donated $15,000 to a company in a scheme that allowed a proctor to secretly correct her daughter Sofia’s SAT test answers, giving her a boost of more than 400 points over her PSAT scores. Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to designate their daughters as recruits on the USC crew team — even though they don’t even row.

All three are charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Roberts also gave insight into how she keeps her own children grounded. The actress and husband Danny Moder share 14-year-old twins Hazel and Finn and 11-year-old son Henry.

“My husband and I are very aligned on that front, I think that we live a very normal experience with our children,” she said. “Obviously we have advantages that we didn’t have as children. But I think that’s the unique part of it, coming from the childhood that I have. You do need to know how to make your bed and do your laundry and make one meal. These are important life skills. They have to run their own race. They have to have their own experience.”

Ben Is Back tells the poignant tale of a mother struggling to keep her son afloat amid his history of drug abuse. It’s available for purchase on DVD/Blu-ray and online streaming.

