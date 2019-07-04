Julia Roberts Celebrates 17th Wedding Anniversary Wearing a Shirt with Husband Danny Moder on It

Image zoom Frank Micelotta/Invision for the Television Academy/AP

Julia Roberts is one proud wife.

The Oscar-winning actress posted a celebratory shot on Instagram in honor of her 17th wedding anniversary with husband Danny Moder. The selfie mostly shows off Roberts’ shirt, which features an old-tinted picture of Moder, 50, popping a wheelie on his bike.

“💖17 Years💖 #TheWheelieKingsWife💫,” Roberts, 51, appropriately captioned the picture.

Moder and Roberts married on July 4, 2002 after meeting on the set of the 2000 film The Mexican, where Moder worked as a cameraman. They later welcomed son Henry Daniel, 12, and twins Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus “Finn” Walter, 14.

Though the couple is ultra-private about their lives and their kids, they occasionally share tributes to each other on Instagram.

In January, Roberts shared a fun post from the 2019 Golden Globes showing her smooching Moder in the backseat of a car, all while balancing a large In-N-Out burger — a celebrity favorite — in her left hand.

“Well, we thought there was going to be dinner the whole time,” Roberts explained to PEOPLE earlier this year. “We were waiting for plates to come and we realized that the dinner had been earlier. And so my husband and I were starving and when we left, we said, we need to go get some food. So that’s where we went. It was fun.”

The actress opened up about her secret to a happy marriage in 2015, telling Extra at the time that she and Moder engaged in plenty of “kissing.”

“If we go to work together and go home together, all that work time, when you come home and [say], ‘Oh, honey, how was your day?’ We did all that in the day and in the car,” she explained. “So when we got home we got to put that all away, which was really delightful.”

In 2017, the actress told PEOPLE of how she found her fairy-tale ending after outgrowing her “awkward” early years.

“I mean every day my husband walks in the door it’s like a recurring dream,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Ah, he’s back!’”